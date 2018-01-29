Angela Merkel left journalists in fits of laughter after she joked about Theresa May and the state of the Brexit talks.

On Facebook, ITV's Robert Peston claimed that during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, the German chancellor mocked the prime minister about the British approach to Brexit.

According to reports, Peston said, Merkel told a secret meeting of journalists that whenever she spoke to May about Brexit the pair engaged in the same conversation each time.

When she asks May how she wants to shape Britain's future relationship with the EU, May replies: "Make me an offer".

Merkel then responds: "But you're leaving - we don't have to make you an offer. Come on, what do you want?"

Theresa May replies: "Make me an offer".

Merkel told journalists that the pair were trapped in an ongoing cycle of "What do you want?" and "Make me an offer".

According to reports from the event, Merkel's comments left journalists laughing "uproariously".

Both leaders are facing their own domestic struggles, with May desperately trying to hold the Conservative party together as she prepares for the next stage of Brexit negotiations.

Rifts within her party have placed further pressure on her premiership even as she tries to send a united team to Brussels.

Merkel, on the other hand, is battling to piece together a coalition government to help cement her fourth term in office.

She is in talks with the centre-left SPD to try to form a grand coalition but differences have caused previous discussions to collapse.

IBTimes UK has approached Downing Street and the German Chancellery for comment.