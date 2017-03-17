Angelina Jolie reportedly feared that Brad Pitt would leave her for former flame Jennifer Aniston. The First They Killed My Father star allegedly checked her former husband's cell phone and emails to find out if he was in contact with his former wife.

According to HollywoodLife, the 41-year-old actress also hated that the Horrible Bosses star was in touch with Pitt's mother Jane even after her split from the 53-year-old actor. The report from the celebrity gossip new website also claims that for "some reason she didn't ever trust him, which was bizarre because Brad never did anything to warrant it".

"Angie feared he would one day think he made a mistake and go back to [Jen]. She checked his cell phone and emails to see if he was talking to Jen. She hated that Jen maintained a relationship with Brad's mom Jane," an alleged source said about Jolie's insecurities.

"For some reason she didn't ever trust him, which was bizarre because Brad never did anything to warrant it. He was a loving, devoted husband who doted on Angie, always trying to make her happy."

Added to her alleged fears, Jolie also reportedly felt "guilty" for stealing Pitt from Aniston.

"Angelina [Jolie] was never able to get over her obsession with Brad [Pitt] and Jennifer [Aniston]'s relationship. Even though she had Brad, it was like she was jealous of Jen. She seemed to go out of her way to diss Jen whenever she could which was unnecessary," the source said.

"She always wanted to know what roles Jen was getting and what scripts were being pitched to her. She never wanted Jen to snag a part she may have wanted. Angie knew there was some overlap in the two relationships when it came to Brad's feelings. She knew she stole Brad and always felt a little guilty about that."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. The former couple share six children together —Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.