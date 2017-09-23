Angelina Jolie may have been the boss on the sets of her recently released film First They Killed My Father, but at home, it is the children who rule the roost... or at least the TV remote. Talking to Radio Times, The Tourist actress explained that the television set-up in her new home is making it hard to catch up on her favourite shows.

"We've just moved into a new house where all our televisions are connected – I don't know why, that's just the way it is," she said. "I will turn on the news and then, suddenly, Disney Channel will come on. At that point, it's over for me. The kids take control."

Revealing that it is most often her nine-year-old daughter Vivienne who controls the remote, Jolie is forced to wait till the kids are all asleep before she can tune in to her shows. "If I want to watch something, I have to watch it on my computer when the kids are asleep. Otherwise, it's very hard. There should be a parent box set up for me," she joked. "When you have six kids, you are the boss of nothing!"

While the 42-year-old mentions her interest in the news and channels like BBC and CNN, like most of us, she is also a fan of zombies. "I also love The Walking Dead. I'm really looking forward to the next season," she added.

Following her split from Brad Pitt, Jolie is learning to get through the day as a single mother and praises her children's efforts to help around the house. "The children are amazing. It's so moving to see how much they help each other. The big brothers help the little kids, and all of them help me. They have really come into their own," she said.

While the Maleficent star does not mind taking on physically and mentally demanding roles and helming her own projects, she finds cooking a challenge. "I'm not the best cook. I am going to cooking classes and I've been trying to cook more at home, because the kids all hang out together when I do that," she explained. "They love it, but they often take over. I'm very impatient and a little erratic – but I am getting into it now.

"My best recipe is when I accidentally put something together and it just happens to work out. I get really excited when that happens. Personally, I can't follow a recipe. I am one of those people. I don't like to follow the rules."