Hollywood's best-paid star Angelina Jolie is definitely not done with her acting career yet, regardless of reports suggesting otherwise. Amid her heated divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, the 41-year-old is diverting her attention back to movies as she lines-up her year with a plethora of big films and directorial projects.

Reprising the role of the vengeful queen in Disney's Maleficent 2 is one of projects that Jolie is considering in 2017, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

Other acting offers in her kitty include two large-scale projects for the Universal - an adaptation of Simon Sebag Montefiore's Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair and The Spy Who Loved, WWII espionage drama based on Clare Mulley's 2012 book.

Jolie's last big screen stint was voicing Tigress in 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3 and ever since Jolie has been missing in action. In fact she has even backed down from safe bets like Wanted 2 and a sequel for her action thriller, Salt.

However, with her prepping to make a Hollywood comeback, the actress is expected to show her skills behind the camera as well.

An adaptation of Without Blood, Alessandro Baricco's 2004 novel, might see Jolie returning to the director's seat to narrate the story of an unnamed war. The stakes will surely be high as her last directorial project with ex-husband Pitt, By The Sea – which she also wrote and starred in – turned out to be big disappointment at the box-office.

Along with these mega movies, Jolie is also mulling starring in The Bride of Frankenstein reboot and Sony's Shoot Like a Girl. She may have lost a little of her star lustre during the tumultuous period, but the Oscar-winner's current schedule looks tight.

Rubbing shoulders with the Asian royalty, the actress recently attended the screening of her film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. Not only did it mark her first public appearance since the much-publicised split from Pitt but also a rare occasion that brought together her entire family.

All of Pitt-Jolie children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – accompanied their mother for the Cambodian premiere of the actress' recent film.

"We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it," the actress quipped amid promotions.