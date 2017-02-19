Hollywood's former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly far from being friendly to each other after their contentious split in September 2016.

Following the divorce filing and the consequent custody battle, both the stars have made public appearances at their film premieres recently. But, behind the doors, the actor and the actress are still believed to be at loggerheads, according to a new report.

"Angelina is still spitting mad at Brad, and she doesn't show any signs of softening towards him any time soon," Hollywood Life reported a source as saying.

This comes as Jolie made her first major public appearance since the split at the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father.

The opening ceremony of the memoir-based movie was eventful for the 41-year-old actress as she was accompanied by her brood of six — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — after the tumultuous divorce proceedings.

Although, the mother-of-six put on a brave face as she greeted King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the event, reports claim that the divorce is still affecting her personal life.

"[Pitt and Jolie] may be playing nice for the public right now, but that's only because their people have advised them to," the alleged source revealed. "They're not even able to fake pleasantries for the sake of the kids."

If rumours are to be believed the intense divorce drama seems to have taken a toll on the once-happy couple's relationship. "Angelina truly believes she is the wounded and innocent party and she isn't likely to back down from that viewpoint," according to the report.

"To say they loathe each other would be an understatement," the insider reportedly said.

Jolie and Pitt's split was announced towards the end of 2016 and since then the couple have been embroiled in a custody battle. The actress' latest appearance was at the Siem Reap province in Cambodia, dressed in a backless pink chiffon gown minus her wedding ring.