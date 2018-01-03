So what if their divorce is yet to be finalised, Hollywood's new bachelor Brad Pitt seems to be hitting up the dating scenes again, a new report claimed.

But this time, the War Machine actor has not been linked to any glitzy name, rather he is said to have struck up a chat with a mystery blonde beauty, who looked a lot like American actress Kate Bosworth. The gossip website added that Pitt even used a different name to introduce himself — his real name William.

"He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket," a source told Page Six, revealing that the 54-year-old actor was spotted getting flirty while waiting in a line at a Los Angeles coffee shop.

"She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn't her," the website reported. As conversation began between the two, the woman introduced herself as Lydia, to which Pitt reportedly "put out his hand and said, 'Hi, I'm William.'"

Flirty exchanges continued while waiting in the queue, with the so-called Lydia joking that the actor "looks like a Bradley". Even Pitt responded with a wink and smile before he got back on his motorcycle and took off.

While this is not the first time that the father-of-six has been linked to a woman, following his much-publicised split with Jolie in the September of 2016, the actor has been "casually dating", another report claimed.

A source told People magazine, "He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point."

But he is certainly doing well and taking better care of himself since the breakup. "In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realised there had to be changes," the magazine source said, shortly after the actor celebrated his 54th birthday back in December.

Pitt himself has remained optimistic in his previous interviews, where he talked about moving on in his life and figuring it out with Jolie so that he can spend time with their children.

"Kids are everything," he had said adding, "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."

Pitt said he has been "figuring out the new configuration of our family" and "keeping the ship afloat" following the separation.

"I'm not suicidal or something," the Inglorious Basterds actor explained. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."