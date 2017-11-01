US rapper Snoop Dogg has caused controversy by posting a picture of an album cover apparently featuring a dead Donald Trump after his asssassination.

On Wednesday (1 November) the California-born rapper took to Instagram to show an album cover featuring a dead man with a 'Trump' tag on his toe.

The album, seemingly entitled 'Make America Crip Again', shows Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., in the background looking down at the body.

The album cover mimics Ice Cube's 1991 album 'Death Certificate' and the provocative EP cover would mark the second time Snoop has seemingly threatened Trump with murder.

Posted to Instagram, the cover was removed shortly afterwards, but it was up long enough to alarm some of his fans who warned him his post might have consequences.

"Expect that phone call from big brother," one said. "I don't support trump. Doesn't mean I want him dead," said another.

While another stated: "Snoop Dogg is a talentless washed-up has-been who appealed to groups of young, lost kids."

"The President says he wants to make America great again. F**k that shit. We gonna make America crip again," he raps on the new EP.

Earlier this month, Snoop spoke to Rolling Stone about his upcoming album where he said: "It's just good music. Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I'd rather Make America Crip Again."

Snoop added that the term "crip" refers to a time when young black men came together to help their communities, rather than the notorious US street gang.

The 46-year-old rapper, from Long Beach, Los Angeles, previously attacked Trump in a music video, where he shot at a clown dressed as the billionaire President.

Trump responded in typically bombastic terms on Twitter, saying: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"