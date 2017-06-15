A group out fishing off Australia's south-east coast came face-to-face with a fish they never expected to get so close to while out angling for a bite on Saturday.

Darcy Russell uploaded footage just under a minute long, showing a great white shark circling their boat and at one point seemingly trying to take a bite at the craft's motor. In her post, Russell said that the group was only 2km off the coast when the shark started circling them.

She added that the incredible creature was over 4m long and stayed with them for "at least 5 minutes".

Speaking with the Advertiser, Dani McKinnon, another member of the group, said that the shark "nudged the boat a few times". She admitted being "quite worried" at some moment but added "I think it was just being curious."

The group told the paper that they assumed the shark came towards them as they had bait out. They also made sure to warn other nearby boats of the great beast's presence.

The incident took place near Port Mcdonnell, off the coast of Eight Mile Creek.

The season of shark stories seems well and truly upon us now. In California, beaches had to close after sightings of 25 great whites. Further south on the Mexican coast, two men found a wounded shark in shallow waters and managed to take incredible close-up video of the huge creature.