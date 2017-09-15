Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has had a very rough relationship with her mother and her previous boyfriends. So, it's no surprise that she recently went on a Twitter rant about her mum Barbara and ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, with who she shares three-year-old son Kaiser.

According to Hollywood Life, the 25-year-old reality star was being investigated by Child Protective Services for allegedly testing positive for marijuana during her pregnancy. "Oh let's not mention how you guys call CPS so many times they even have a copy of my book now and love to visit so thanks," her social media rant, which she has since deleted, read.

"Yes CPS has been here and case closed every time. There's a lot they are concerned about with the OTHER parent. That is why it was a race to court. My son was not being treated right on his visits so when I expressed that, it was a race to court," she added, slamming Griffith and indirectly accusing him of not treating Kaiser "right."

Following the CPS incident, Griffith's mother Doris reportedly sought custody of Kaiser. However, Jennelle isn't taking the matter lightly and slammed her mother for talking about the CPS investigation to Radar Online.

"We are handling this the best way we can as a family. David [Eason] (her fiancé) is the best thing that ever happened to me and my mother can't seem to get over it. She's going to tell you all EVERYTHING she can that is bad about David to ruin his reputation cause I completely cut her out so she's lashing back at me by posting articles and selling stories about her own daughter because it's a scream and cry for attention, but I don't care. Now she's also going to bring up evidence from the past that would have been used against me in court and giving it to my ex's mom," she continued.

Barbara told Radar Online that she had banned her daughter from seeing her oldest son Jace after she tested positive for marijuana. "That's a fact I have Jace, so when something like that happens, they contact me," Barbara told the website.

She also made a startling claim that Jennelle's alleged drug addiction was reflected on newborn Ensley's report too. "I knew all along [about Ensley testing positive] and never exposed it until the day of court in May. And the baby was born in January. All that time I never opened my mouth," Barbara added.