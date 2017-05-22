Disgraced former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) boss Fred Goodwin will appear in court and is expected to give his first account of the bank's near-collapse at the height of the financial crisis.

Goodwin and a raft of former executives will appear during a 14-week trial at London's High Court as part of a £700m lawsuit brought against the lender by 9,000 retail investors and 18 institutions in The RBS Shareholder Action Group.

The former chief executive Goodwin – who was stripped of his knighthood following the bank's near collapse –will answer questions over the events leading up to the Government's £45.5bn bailout in 2008.

RBS shareholders allege that the bank's management duped them into taking part in a calamitous £12bn fundraising in April 2008, just months before the government saved the bank and wiped 90% off the value of its shares.

The case is a blow to RBS's current management, who have been desperately trying to restore the lender's reputation.

Last month current RBS chief executive Ross McEwan agreed to pay three shareholder groups £800m to settle the claims, but thousands of other claimants have held out for a court battle.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said in April the government was prepared to sell its stake in the bank at a loss. The bank is currently 72% owned by the taxpayer.

RBS reported a £7bn annual loss for 2016 in February, its ninth year of losses in a row.

The bank is also yet to settle with the US Department of Justice over claims it mis-sold toxic residential mortgage-backed securities.