Tottenham Hotspur are braced to lose top scorer Harry Kane for another extended period after the England international limped off during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall at White Hart Lane.

The 6-0 win which sees Spurs join Arsenal and Manchester City in the semi-finals was overshadowed by the loss of Kane, who suffered an ankle injury after just seven minutes of the game and left the ground on crutches on with his right foot in a protective boot.

The 23-year-old suffered the blow after a challenge by Jake Cooper when his ankle appeared to get caught under the Lions defender.

After receiving treatment behind the goal, Kane limped away and a shake of the head towards Pochettino saw him replaced by Christian Eriksen.

In Kane's absence, Tottenham waltzed into the last four of the FA Cup.

Eriksen opened the scoring with a fierce shot before Son Heung-Min struck twice either side of half-time.

Dele Alli tapped in a fourth from Eriksen's cross, substitute Vincent Janssen scored his first goal from open play on his 30 appearance and Son completed his hat-trick thanks to goalkeeper Tom King's poor handling to put the garnish on the display.

But Pochettino's main focus after the game, the last cup tie to be played at the old White Hart Lane, was on Kane who may have suffered ankle ligament damage for the second time this term – the same injury which kept out for eight weeks earlier in the campaign. The ex-Millwall loan faces a scan on Monday to reveal the full extent of the damage.

"He twists his ankle – the same ankle as it was before against Sunderland. Now we will wait and assess tomorrow and wait and see," said Pochettino of Kane. "Today it's difficult. It's a similar situation to Sunderland. We need to assess him today it is difficult to give you a real level of how he is.

"We hope it's not a big issue but it looks similar. It's sure it will be difficult for him to play against Southampton but we need to see what happens in the next few days. Every time something like this happens and before the scan he immobilises with a [protective] boot."

Kane's two-month absence last year saw him miss 10 games in all and he faces being absent for an almost identical slice of Tottenham's season. Pochettino has already ruled the 22-goal striker out of the visit of Southampton next weekend, the first of possibly nine matches he could miss.

Burnley and Swansea City host Tottenham in the Premier League, before Watford, Bournemouth and Arsenal travel to the Lane – either side of the FA Cup semi-final against an as yet unnamed opponent. The trip to West Ham United on the 6 May could be the final game Kane misses, should he be presented with another eight-week prognosis.

Tottenham are having concerns over the fitness of Mousa Dembele, who sat out the game with an ankle injury. The Belgium international was one of four changes made by Pochettino for the game but his omission from the matchday squad was enforced.