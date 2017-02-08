UK sex shop Ann Summers has been forced to recall a popular vibrator amid concerns that it could be hazardous for users - if it is used too often. The "black power wand" has been taken off shelves at all 134 Ann Summers stores and withdrawn from the retailer's online catalogue.

The firm was however keen to stress that the sleek vibrator had passed all relevant safety tests but admitted it had received several separate reports of malfunctions occurring after prolonged and heavy use.

It is understood that the device's wiring can become exposed over "a prolonged period of use". The company has not defined what constitutes a "prolonged" period and whether this refers to a single drawn-out session or repeated normal usage over a long period.

The sex toy had been been heralded as having the ability to create "intense vibrations from head to toe". Customers have now been promised a full refund if they return their power wands - used or otherwise.

A statement from Ann Summers read: "The quality and safety of our products are of paramount importance to us. Therefore as a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product [black power wand].

"The product complies with all relevant CE safety testing standards, but we have taken this voluntary measure in response to a very small number of isolated reports that the wires in the cord have become exposed at the base of the product over a prolonged period of use.

"See in store for more information on how to return your product back to Ann Summers. Alternatively you can contact a member of their customer services team at ccare@annsummers.com or call 0333 440 6969."