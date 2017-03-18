Anna Duggar is pregnant with her fifth child with husband Josh. The couple announced the news on the family's official website where they reveal how they successfully worked on their turbulent marriage following Josh's cheating scandal.

The couple have been battling relationship issues ever since allegations of sexual abuse and the Ashley Madison cheating scandal came into the open. They have admitted to undergoing therapy to make their marriage work amid multiple rumours of Anna wanting to divorce her cheating husband.

While her pregnancy news may have come as a shock to many, both Anna and Josh have talked of rebuilding their lives for their children. "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time," the statement reads.

Unlike the Duggar sisters, Anna has declared the gender of her unborn baby along with the pregnancy announcement. "As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy."

Josh and Anna share two sons and two daughters, with the youngest, Meredith, being 18 months old. The disgraced Duggar son was cheating on his wife while she was pregnant with their fourth child. Recently, Jim Bob and Michelle wished their eldest son on his 29th birthday with an old picture sparking speculation that all was not well with Josh and Anna.

But now it has become clear why the evangelical Christian family avoided a fresh picture — they wanted to hide Anna's baby bump. The expecting parents have rarely made public appearances. Anna has stayed away from social media ever since her husband's sex addiction scandal was unearthed. However, she recently made a silent return by 'liking' a sad quote that reads: "Comparison is the thief of joy".

Fans of the family were elated after the news of Anna's pregnancy and congratulated the parents. "Praising God for his redemption of these lives and this story. Praying their marriage will continue to be strengthened by his grace and will bring glory to the Lord," one fan wrote.