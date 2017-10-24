Anna Faris has revealed that she felt "insecure" following rumours of an affair between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The Scary Movie star has said that she could not ignore the speculations even though she knew "there was no truth to the stories".

In her memoir Unqualified, Faris, 40, who split with her 38-year-old husband in August this year, said that she felt "hurt" after the cheating rumours surfaced, Radar Online reports.

"I talked to Chris about how hurt I felt, even though I knew there was no truth to the stories [that he cheated on her], and he didn't understand at first..." Anna wrote in her memoir.

"I didn't want to pay attention to the stories but I couldn't block them all out, either. I'd always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure. Eventually, Chris came around and understood why it felt shitty."

Although the rumours made her look "like a fool", the Mom actress doesn't blame Lawrence as the speculation about her ex-husband cheating on her with his 27-year-old Passengers co-star was a complete lie.

"Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong... She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you – even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool."

Speaking about her ex-husband, Faris had nothing but kind words for Pratt when she appeared on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Monday (23 October).

"We're great, and he's amazing," she said. "We're great friends and we always will be. It's so true, it's so true. Life is too short."

Pratt and Faris were married for eight years and share a 5-year-old son, Jack.