It seems like Chris Pratt has finally moved on after splitting with former wife Anna Faris in August 2017. The Guardian of the Galaxy star is said to be "secretly" dating actress Olivia Munn, the former girlfriend of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, Hollywoodlife has reported, citing an OK! Magazine story.

An alleged source has told the magazine that romance between Pratt, 38, and Munn, 37, began after the duo leaned on each other as friends following their split with their respective partners last year. Munn and Aaron Rodgers, 33, ended their relationship in April 2017.

How does Faris feel about her former husband's alleged romance with Munn? According to the magazine, Faris is said to be "furious" with Munn, and feels "betrayed".

However, the source said that Olivia is not "fazed by what Anna or anyone else thinks" about the pair.

"It started as a convenient rebound but blossomed into something very real and exciting," the source reportedly told the magazine. "Chris and Olivia have a genuine connection... She and Chris really like each other. They both want to see where this goes."

Pratt and Munn are yet to comment on the magazine report.

Strangely, two years before calling off her eight-year marriage to Pratt, Faris had told Munn on one occasion that she was Pratt's "dream woman" because of their common interest in eagles. This was when Munn revealed to Faris about getting an eagle tattooed on her back.

"I would have...an eagle on my back so when I moved my arms it would look like it was flying," Munn had said on a podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, in April 2016.

"Oh my God," Anna had replied. "You're my husband's dream woman. My husband loves eagles. I'm like 'honey, isn't that a little on the nose?'" And Olivia had responded, saying, "Eagles are wonderful."

At the time of their split, Pratt and ex-wife Faris shared a statement, wherein they said they tried to save their marriage for a long time but, eventually failed.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the couple's statement on Facebook read. "Our son [Jack, 5] has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."