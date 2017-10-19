It has been two months since Hollywood's most awesome couple, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation and it seems like the House Bunny star is back on the dating scene. According to various eye-witnesses, Faris has been spotted on multiple dates with her cinematographer Michael Barrett with whom she worked on her upcoming movie Overboard.

While fans of the couple would like to hold on to the chance that Faris was simply talking shop with Barrett, a source told E! News that it looked more "like a date".

"They were laughing at the table. She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving," the source said of a meeting at Italian restaurant Modo Mio in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, there was no indication that the two were romantically involved earlier this year during filming for Overboard, but were seen together in September at a carnival with Faris and Pratt's son, Jack. Barrett's credits include films like Ted, About Last Night and Zookeeper.

While the 40-year-old actress made no mention of her new flame, she recently told People magazine that her relationship with her Guardians Of The Galaxy star husband is still a friendly one.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the What's Your Number actress said. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still," she continued.

"We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter," she joked.