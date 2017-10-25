Italian football fans must listen to a passage from Anne Frank's diary before any game kicks off for a week. The decision comes three days after Lazio supporters littered Rome's Stadio Olimpico with pictures of Anne Frank wearing the shirt of city rival Roma on Sunday 22 October.

Lazio's ultra right-wing fans associate Roma's supporters with being left-wing and Jewish, and created the stickers to mock them. Italian police are investigating the case, reported Associated Press.

The diary excerpt will be read all over Italy before every Serie A, B, and C game for a week, and before amateur and youth games over the weekend. The Italian Football Federation said the move is aimed at promoting Holocaust remembrance. A minute of silence will follow the reading.

Many criticised the stickers' anti-Semitic nature after stadium cleaners discovered them on Monday 23 October. "Anne Frank doesn't represent a people or an ethnic group. We are all Anne Frank when faced with the unthinkable," Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said. "What has happened is inconceivable."

"Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter," Head of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said.

The Federation may also investigate the matter, which doesn't bode well for Lazio fans. It could result in a complete stadium ban and matches played behind closed doors.

Lazio supporters have expressed their surprise at the news. A post on their Facebook page reads: "There are other cases that we feel should lead the newscasts and fill newspaper pages."

The club's president, Claudio Lotito, visited Rome's synagogue in an effort to distance the club from its ultra fanbase. He said that it would be organising a trip to Auschwitz with about 200 young Lazio fans to "teach them not to forget".

Ruth Dureghello, the president of Rome's Jewish community, said: "We are outraged by what happened in the stadium a few days ago. But we are also outraged by what happens every week in the stadiums."

The passage taken from the diary reads: "I see the world being slowly transformed into a wilderness, I hear the approaching thunder that, one day, will destroy us too, I feel the suffering of millions. And yet, when I look up at the sky, I somehow feel that everything will change for the better, that this cruelty too shall end, that peace and tranquility will return once more."