She was recently criticised for wearing a lingerie-esque outfit in public, but body confident Ariel Winter has now hit out at the haters on Twitter.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star, who loves to show off her enviably voluptuous figure, shared the "rant" about her choice of clothing to her 613K followers.

She claimed that she's going to wear shorts during the summer, stating: "Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts,.

"It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, I'm obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes."

Winter was no doubt addressing some of the criticism she received on her most recent Instagram post, which saw her in a black lace crop top and tiny black shorts that looked like underwear on first glance.

She captioned the image on Instagram by simply writing, "Squad" alongside a bag full of dollars emoji. However, fans were quick to notice that the outfit resembled lingerie.

A fan questioned: "So....she went out in lingerie? Or am I not seeing well."

Another noted: "Of course you dressed in lingerie lol."

A third put: "I couldn't spot you at first but then I just scanned for the person wearing least clothes and found u."

Winter is no stranger to defending herself over her clothing choices, coming under fire in May for showing up to a Modern Family screening in a much racier outfit than the rest of the cast.

She later made a statement which included: "Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?"

Winter added: "Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over J"