The skulls of over 47 suspected victims were unearthed by investigators in Veracruz state of Mexico, just a few days after 250 skulls were uncovered at another mass grave used by drug cartels, the attorney general of Veracruz said on Sunday (19 March).

Attorney General Jorge Winckler said several body parts and skulls were uncovered from eight graves located about 10km from Alvarado town. So far, investigators have identified the remains of one family, who were missing since September 2016 and two other men.

"The work continues," he told a news conference. The state of Veracruz, on the Gulf coast of Mexico, has allegedly been the main stop for criminal gangs and their fight over drugs and migrant smuggling routes.

Only last week, more than 250 skulls were unearthed from another unmarked grave, 60km further north of the state. The burial site was discovered by the relatives of the missing persons, who were impatient with the indifferent response of the officials and started a search of their own.

Javier Duarte, the former governor of the state is on the run following charges of organised crime against him.

On Sunday, the attorney general's office separately said it was looking into the murder of journalist Ricardo Monlui, who was shot dead in Yanga town.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) about six journalists have been killed for their reporting since 2010. Veracruz is reportedly the most dangerous state in Mexico for journalists.