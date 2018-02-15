Coleen Rooney has given birth to a fourth son and has revealed his name on Twitter.

The 31-year-old WAG shared the happy news on social media this morning (15 February) in a tweet which was retweeted by her Everton footballer husband, Wayne Rooney.

She told her 1.3m followers: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

Fans were quick to respond to the news, with one person writing: "Omg beautiful name .. you should of spelt it kass to stick with the tradition . Congratulations."

While another said: "Another boy!? With dad you can now field a 5-a-side team!! Congratulations to you all."

A third added: "Congrats Coleen. He'll be a great footy player like his dad or a model like his mom xxxxxxxx congrats again ."

The doting mother revealed she was pregnant with her fourth child back in August 2017, just one month before Wayne's drink-driving scandal hit the headlines.

The couple, who have been married for ten years, already have three sons – Kai, Klay, and Kit – so the name 'Cass' breaks tradition from the recurring 'K' theme in the family.

Coleen and Wayne's happy baby news comes a week after she threw a baby shower to celebrate her newest arrival with close friends and family. She booked out her brother Anthony's cycling fitness studio in Wavertree, Liverpool, earlier this month and it was decorated with pink and blue balloons to keep the sex of the child secret.

The parents' latest pregnancy was dogged by claims of a marriage breakdown after the football legend was caught drink-driving on a boozy night out in Cheshire. When he was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning, he was driving a car belonging to a 29-year-old party girl called Laura Simpson.

Simpson went on to say that they had kissed and suggested they would have had sex if they had not been pulled over – though she later denied these comments on This Morning.