Jeremy Corbyn has given a rousing speech to thousands of revellers from the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, telling them to fight for political change and that "another world is possible".

The Labour leader addressed a huge crowd on Saturday afternoon (24 June) ahead of US rap group Run The Jewels' performance.

Chants of "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes were heard as the crowd – said by some Glastonbury regulars to be the biggest they'd ever seen – waited for his appearance.

After stepping out to cheers, he thanked Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis for setting up the festival, describing it as "a place where people come together and achieve things".

"This festival is about coming together, it's about music, yes but it's also for environment and for peace," he said.

"When people think the same and co-operate the same, peace is possible and can be achieved.

"Let's look to build a world of human rights, peace and democracy all over the planet. This place, Glastonbury, is truly wonderful."

Talking about the recent general election result, he added: "The elites got it wrong."

He continued: "Politics is about the lives of all of us, and the wonderful campaign that I was involved in ... brought a lot of people back into politics because they believed there was something on offer for them.

"But what was even more inspiring was the number of young people who got involved for the very first time ... they are fed up with being denigrated ... and being told that their generation was going to pay more to get less."

He added: "Is it right that so many people in our country have no home to live in and only a street to sleep on?

"Is it right so many people are frightened of where they live at the moment having seen the horrors of Grenfell Tower? Is it right that so many people live in such poverty in a society which has such riches?

"No, it obviously isn't."

Talking about the importance of tackling climate change, discrimination and poverty, he went on to quote a verse from Masque of Anarchy by the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley to huge cheers.

"Rise like lions after slumber, in unvanquishable number, shake your chains to earth like dew, which in sleep had fallen on you – ye are many, they are few."

The Labour leader arrived at the 900-acre festival site in Pilton, Somerset earlier in the day and met festival staff.

He was driven to the Greenpeace area of the site, where he posed for pictures and was surrounded by fans.

He is due to give a talk at the Left Field tent later in the afternoon.