Celebrating the best of British TV, the National Television Awards 2017 was a night of surprises with some upsets, some predictable winners, a special commendation and some dubious dad-dancing courtesy of Dermot O'Leary.

This Morning and Ant and Dec cleaned up on the night with the Geordie duo taking home four awards.

Winning the award for Best Live Daytime Magazine show, the team from This Morning took to the stage as Philip Schofield dedicated the gong to agony aunt, the late Denise Robertson.

After the pair appeared looking worse for wear the day after winning last year, Schofield joked that this year they would be going out to get matching tattoos. to celebrate.

Facing competition from The Great British Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue, Ant and Dec won gongs for Best Entertainment Programme for Ant & Dec's Saturday night Takeaway, Best Presenters and Best Challenge Show for I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

Accepting the awards, they admitted they feared losing out for the first time in over 14 years to the Bake Off stars. "We were prepared to lose to Mel and Sue, but we're glad we didn't," said Ant. "The NTA's have been good to us. We love the NTAS. "

Chat show host extraordinaire Graham Norton – who has always lost out to the Geordie duo – was honoured with the Special Recognition Award.

Accepting his award from Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville he joked: "I know this is an NTA pity party because its the only way I can get one of these over Ant and Dec."

With stars as Will Smith, Dame Judi Dench and Dolly Parton paying tribute to him in a video message, Norton, who has been hosting The Graham Norton Show for 20 years, said: "It feels like I've been invited to my own funeral.

"Thank you so much to the NTAS for this. I don't know quite what to say because legions of people have been involved in the show. Thank you to all those who watch the show."

One of the big shockers on the night saw Emmerdale win the battle of the soaps. While Eastenders has won the award for Best Serial Drama for two years running, Emmerdale's special episodes surrounding Ashley Thomas' dementia have left viewers gripped.

As the cast took to the stage to accept the award he said: "Thank you so much. This is a first for us, and we are so grateful. Thank you to everyone who voted. It means a lot."

They was a sliver lining for Eastenders however, as Lacey Turner took the prize for Best Serial Drama Performance.

Strictly Come Dancing won over rival talent shows Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor. "First and foremost I'd like to thank you the viewers, because without you we wouldn't have a show " said host Tess Daly.

Judge Bruno Tonioli added: "Strictly is like putting on a West End show every week and we love to do it."

I'm A Celebrity took the prize for Best Challenge Show much to the delight of the reigning Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt shared her delight. "Thank you so much for voting. It was amazing that this year we all got on and there was no controversy, Thank you so much for voting."

National Television Awards winners list:

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec's Saturday night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing