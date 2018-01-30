The first trailer for this summer's Ant-Man and The Wasp is set to debut on 30 January after a suitably brief teaser was spotted at the world premiere of Marvel's next superhero blockbuster, Black Panther.

Ahead of the screening, hidden among the event's props and stands, was a tiny ant-sized poster for the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man, alongside a sign stating that the trailer was set for release.

It was revealed in an Instagram story shared by the Marvel Studios account, and later confirmed by director Peyton Reed on Twitter.

The poster riffs on previous publicity for the first movie, which was white with the film's logo and its tiny star appearing no larger than a dot. This poster is the same, but with The Wasp featuring too.

The trailer drops ahead of Super Bowl, for which there is expected to be a slew of TV ads for many of the year's biggest films. Spots for Black Panther and April's Avengers: Infinity War are also expected.

Ant-Man and The Wasp once again stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, who have the ability to shrink and grow in size thanks to special suits that make them the titular superheroes.

When small, they have the same strength as their real personnas. Lang also has the ability to grow in size to become Giant Man, as seen in his last appearance during 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The film also stars Michael Douglas as Hank Pym - Hope's father and inventor of the shrinking technology - Michael Pena as Lang's friend Luis, and newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen.

Ant-Man's role in Civil War will be a major part in the sequel, according to Reed.

"The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne's reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?" he told Empire via Comic Book.

"We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man."

Ant-Man and The Wasp will be released on 3 August in the UK and 6 July in the US.