I'm A Celebrity presenter Ant McPartlin has allegedly moved out of the marital home he shares with wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong, it has been reported.

The 41-year-old star from Newcastle – who checked himself into rehab for drink and drug addictions in June 2017 – is leading a separate life away from his make-up artist beau after telling friends he "needs space", according to The Sun.

Those closest to him fear that he could be in the doghouse after moving just down the road to be near his beloved Labrador, Hurley, while he sorts his marriage issues out.

McPartlin has moved into a £1.6m rented house a few streets away from the £6m west London mansion he shares with Armstrong, with a source telling the publication: "Ant is spending time apart from Lisa — he's said he needs space and everyone respects that.

"They are effectively leading separate lives while he re-evaluates everything."

McPartlin – who revealed a battle with prescription drug addiction earlier this year after a botched knee operation left him in excruciating pain – has admitted putting his 41-year-old wife through hell with his mood swings and depression while hooked on the pills.

Despite his personal problems, McPartlin is set to resume his ITV presenting duties on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and is due to fly to Australia within the next week with best friend and co-star Declan Donnelly.

The job will also provide a distance from Armstrong so that he can evaluate the couple's future after 23 years together.

A friend said: "He's incredibly excited to receive the all-clear to host I'm A Celebrity with Dec.

"That's what he's been working towards. He's going to be there for a number of weeks while Lisa is busy working behind the scenes on Strictly.

"It's going to be a make or break few weeks as they decide how they feel about each other. But the sad reality is that it's not looking positive that the marriage will survive long-term."

McPartlin met his wife when they were both performing at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall in 1994, and are said to still be on speaking terms while living separately and have "met up loads".

The source continued: "It's obviously difficult but they need to be given time to work through it all.

"They have met up loads. He's been around to the house and they have chatted things through. Ant adores Hurley and he spends a lot of time with the dog as well — that's important for his state of mind, too."

The Geordie presenter has been on Britain's TV screens for over 25 years – presenting shows such as Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway with a big smile on his face. He was awarded an OBE with Donnelly in June 2016, named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in recognition of their services to broadcasting and entertainment.

It came as a surprise after the star checked himself into rehab for two months over the summer, but fans have come out in support on social media.

One fan recently wrote on their Instagram: "Ant hope you get better soon! Everyone supports you 100% Sending healing thoughts to you x".

While someone else said: "Get well soon ant.. u can beat this i know u can. I too am battling depression and anxiety so i understand some of what u are feeling..but remember U av got everyone behind u... supporting u all the way. Keep ur head up and keep fighting. Best wishes @antanddecofficial x".