Former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes believes Anthony Joshua has what it takes to cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) truly became a world star when he knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in April to win the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles.

The Briton will now defend those titles, along with his previously-won IBF heavyweight title, against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev when the duo meet in Cardiff on 28 October.

Holmes, who notably fought against the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, has backed Joshua to become one of the all-time greats if he continues in his current path.

"I got to be heavyweight champion of the world when I was 30 years old and this guy [Joshua] is just 27," Holmes said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I think he has a great opportunity to make himself known as one of the greatest fighters of all time. You've always got to think you are better than the next guy. If he keeps going, I think he'll be strong and I that's what's going to make him a great fighter.

"He's fighting whatever is out there and he's going to be able to climb that ladder because he knows how to fight."

Holmes also gave his opinion on a potential Joshua vs Deontay Wilder bout. "I'd flip a coin because both guys are big and punch very well. That's one fight I really don't want to call.

"Wilder's got a good punch, which they both do, and they can both take a punch."

Joshua and Wilder have gone back and forth with each other as a unification fight is reportedly on the cards, with Wilder (38-0 record in boxing) holding the WBC heavyweight title.