IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed that Eddie Hearn has been having discussions with Tyson Fury over a fight between the two Britons.

Following his title defence against Carlos Takam in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday (28 October), Joshua called out the likes of fellow heavyweight strap-holders Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker for unification bouts.

Fury was another name on the 28-year-old's shortlist with Hearn later confirming that it was a fight he would love to see happen in 2018.

Joshua has now revealed that the British promoter has been on the phone with the former champion, "trying to make things happen".

"It's Anthony Joshua versus the world right now, I have got to fight them all!" Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Eddie [Hearn] is right, as a promoter it works well for him, it works well for me and I think it works well for people who want to watch me and Tyson Fury get it on.

"I wish him the best of luck with what he's going through because we need to see him back in the ring. Eddie has been on the phone to Tyson, trying to make things happen and support his cause. This is a fight, down the line, that might happen.

"At the minute, the fighters who are closer on a championship level are the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder".

The "Gypsy King" however, is currently awaiting a ruling from the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after his boxing licence was revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) for admitting to using cocaine to cope with depression.

Forced to vacate his heavyweight titles in October 2016, Fury, who has not fought since November 2015, has been targeting a return to the ring and even outlined a three-fight plan for 2018.

BBBofC chairman Robert Smith though, says Fury's legal team need to agree a date for his hearing to continue in order to expedite a return to the ring.

"It's quite simple, Fury's legal team need to agree a date," Smith said in a Sky Sports interview. "At the present time, as I am standing here now, it hasn't been agreed."

"We want Tyson Fury to come back fit and healthy, in the right circumstances. At present time, he has a few things going on, so he needs those things resolved. Once they're resolved and he is a position to do so, we want to make sure he's healthy.

"There a lot of stories out there about his health, physically and mentally, but the most important thing is him. Boxing comes second. But if we are able to consider him boxing again, we want that to happen."