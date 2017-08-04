Anthony Joshua wants to world to know that he is not the man at the centre of Amir Khan's cheating allegations.

The 27-year-old heavyweight champion was named as the 'other man' on Friday (4 August) when Bolton-born Khan took to Twitter to announce the collapse of his four-year marriage to Faryal Makhdoom.

"So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best," he told his two million followers, sharing a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation, which he claimed was between Makhdoom and Joshua.

As the warring couple traded insults on the social media platform, Joshua took to his own account in a bid to clear his name.

He first went for the satirical approach by posting a clip of Shaggy's smash hit It Wasn't Me. The track, which topped the charts across the globe and was the UK's best-selling single of 2001, depicts one man asking his friend what to do after his girlfriend caught cheating.

After having some fun, the father-of -one revealed he had never met Makhdoom. "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met!" he wrote. " Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe." BBW in this context is a popular acronym for Big Black Women or Beautiful Black Women.

In her scathing comeback to Khan's allegations that she was a golddigger, the Pakistani-American beauty, who celebrated her 26th birthday in July, accused him of using her and Joshua as a scapegoat for his failings. "I'm sure you left your family because they robbed you? Not because of me. Stop making false things up."

Khan, who won silver at the Olympic games in Athens in 2004, has not fought since being knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2016.

Just days ago Khan gushed about his wife, who he shares a three-year-old daughter Lamaisah in a, touching post he shared on her birthday.

Alongside a photograph of his glamorous wife he wrote: "Happy birthday @faryalmakhdoom Have a wonderful birthday. I wish your every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine.

"May your coming year surprise you with the happiness of smiles, the feeling of love and so on. Lots of love from me and Lamaisah x."