Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry is confident the New Zealand boxer will secure a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua when the pair lock horns at the Principality Stadium next month despite admitting that the IBF, IBO and WBA champion has a "very good chin".

Joshua is currently preparing for what will likely be the toughest bout of his career so far against Parker, who will be putting his WBO belt on the line as he bids to become the first man to defeat the 28-year-old and unify the heavyweight division in the process.

Many have questioned Parker's knock-out ability and are unsure if he can send the best fighters in his division to the canvas - Joshua recently said that his upcoming opponent is not a "devastating puncher" - but Barry, who defeated Evander Holyfield in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles after the future four-time world champion was disqualified for knocking his opponent out with an illegal punch, warned Joshua that he will not be able to get back to his feet if Parker hits him clean in Cardiff.

"I'd be very foolish to pick a round, but I can promise you this: when Joseph Parker does hit Anthony Joshua clean, if Joshua goes down I can promise you he will not recover like he did in the [Wladimir] Klitschko fight," Barry was quoted as saying by Stuff.

"The fight will be over. Joseph Parker is a very, very good finisher. There will be times in this fight where both guys get hurt, but I like our chances a lot in this fight."

Parker's representatives have been keen to point out Joshua's 'glass chin' in recent months, but Barry saw fit to the dispel questions surrounding the Olympic gold medalist's ability to absorb punishment. The veteran trainer admitted that talk of the 28-year-old's fallible chin was purely to help raise Parker's profile, but they know that Joshua can be sent sprawling to deck as his memorable clash with Wladimir Klitschko proved.

"There was a lot of talk about Joshua's chin by our team in the negotiations of this fight. A lot of it was promotional and marketing strategies. It was also said to try and build Joseph's profile in the UK before we were able to sign this fight," Barry said.

"Look, I think Anthony Joshua has got a very good chin. He's been hit by some big punches. In the Klitschko fight, we know Klitshcko's a big powerful guy. He had him on the ground but Joshua was able to shake it off and come back and score a spectacular knock out.

"We don't think Joshua has a dodgy chin, we just know he can be knocked down."