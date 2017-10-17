Anthony Joshua will get a new opponent for his heavyweight title defence on 28 October in Cardiff as he will now face Carlos Takam.

Joshua was expected to defend his IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in what became the fastest-selling event for a fight.

However, the Bulgarian suffered a damaged shoulder after an injury during training and was forced to pull out with Takam (35-3-1 record in boxing) taking the fight on short notice.

The 36-year-old French-Cameroonian is currently ranked number three in the IBF heavyweight rankings and most recently knocked out Ivica Bacurin in June.

However, Takam has lost two of his last seven fights and will enter the contest as a heavy underdog.

"I received a call late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and maybe ruled out of the fight — this was later confirmed by his doctor," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed.

"IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam. When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on standby for this fight. When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go."

"It's a difficult position for AJ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam — this hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28."

Should the Briton defeat Takam, Hearn wants his next fight to be abroad before a potential title unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Joshua's first title defence will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.