British promoter Eddie Hearn has urged Tyson Fury to get his life back in order so that he can finally face IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, was revealed to have already entered discussions with Fury as the "Gypsy King" was one of the names on "AJ"'s shortlist of potential opponents in 2018.

Fury has reciprocated the interest, having long desired to face the 28-year-old and recently taking to Twitter to state how he would beat Joshua.

However, the former unified heavyweight champion is currently awaiting a ruling from the UK Anti-Doping after his boxing licence was revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) for admitting to using cocaine to cope with depression.

BBBofC chairman Robert Smith recently revealed that Fury's legal team need to agree to a date for his hearing to continue in order to expedite a return to the ring.

Another obstacle is Fury's weight as, since his last fight in November 2015, the 29-year-old has considerably gained a lot of pounds and is not in ideal fighting shape.

Despite his insistence that he could still beat opponents at his current weight, Hearn wants Fury to get back on track as he believes a match-up with Joshua is the biggest fight in British boxing history.

He also believes it is a bigger fight in general compared to a title unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

"You talk about AJ versus [Deontay] Wilder but it's nowhere as big as AJ against Fury," Hearn told Sky Sports. "That is a fight that can be built into something huge. Two completely different characters, two completely different styles, two undefeated heavyweights, two unified champions. An incredible match up."

"But Tyson needs to get back on the horse, and show the British public he's still serious, show the British public that he is here and back in the game. But, that doesn't come on social media it comes from being in the gym and getting through the ropes.

"We would like to help him clear up his stuff with UKAD and start building a schedule that will lead to Anthony Joshua. AJ has told me 100 percent that he has no problem with the Fury fight.

"He wants to give the public the biggest fights out there and nothing comes bigger than Joshua v Fury, so we are going to sit down with AJ and Tyson Fury, and try and build a plan to give what will be unquestionably the biggest fight British boxing history has ever seen."

Joshua most recently defended his title against Carlos Takam in Cardiff's Principality Stadium in somewhat controversial fashion on Saturday (28 October).