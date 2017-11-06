Anthony Joshua has responded to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's latest callout following his win over Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder completely dominated Stiverne in their rematch in New York on Saturday (4 November), finishing the former champion in a one-round demolition.

With talks heating up in recent months for a title unification bout, the "Bronze Bomber" proceeded to once again call out Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

"I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now," Wilder said after the fight. "I declare war upon you."

"A king doesn't chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn't give me the fight we have other plans.

"The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don't wait."

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, who promotes "AJ", revealed that Joshua vs Wilder is indeed a fight they want to see in 2018 as he revealed the Briton's response to the callout.

"I think 2018, we want to see Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua, no question," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I was really interested to see the weight of Deontay Wilder on the scales, 15st 9. I texted that to Anthony today, Deontay Wilder, 15st 9."

"I shouldn't really tell you the reply, but it was 'I'll eat him,' and the size difference is huge. It's two-and-a-half stone now between those two."

Joshua himself has targeted a fight with Wilder, as he plans on winning all the belts and becoming the undisputed heavyweight king in 2018.

Along with the American heavyweight, Joshua plans on fighting WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker as well as former champion Tyson Fury in the upcoming calendar year.

"Of course Joshua has told me we want all the belts and that means taking on all the champions," Hearn added. "The gentleman over there sitting ringside, Tyson Fury, he's in the plans for 2018 as well."

"Joseph Parker as well. I had a text from his promoter tonight, asking if we fancy making that fight next. Everybody wants to fight Anthony Joshua and you will see him fight everybody."