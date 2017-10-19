IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight Anthony Joshua claims he will be one of the three opponents that Tyson Fury will face in 2018.

Fury (25-0 record in boxing) has not fought since vacating his WBA and WBO heavyweight titles following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, after which he admitted to using cocaine in order to help cope with depression.

With Fury's boxing licence suspended by The British Boxing Board of Control as a result, the "Gypsy King" has retired multiple times since, ending any hopes of a dream fight between himself and Joshua (19-0 record in boxing).

However, he most recently tweeted that he would be back in action in April of next year and will be competing three times in 2018.

Joshua, who will defend his heavyweight titles against short-notice opponent Carlos Takam on 28 October, revealed that he would be one of those opponents and that he has been in contact with Fury over a potential bout.

"We speak man," Joshua said, as quoted on the Daily Mail. "Not like talk - 'what's happening mate,' it's 'I'm going to knock you out, trust me'."

"Me and him will get down and dirty real soon, it's just fighting talk. I've managed to contact him - he's managed to contact me and everything you probably see on social is the same thing that happens behind the scenes.

"But besides all that, if there's anything I can do to help support and help him get back in ring, I would do because we need people like him it brings out the best in the sport, it brings eyes to the sport and it benefits everyone."

Fury is not the only boxer in Joshua's radar, as the 28-year-old has earmarked two other opponents he would like to face in 2018 to cement himself as the kingpin of the heavyweight division.

Those opponents include WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker as Joshua seeks to unify the titles.

"If I was to pick three names (to fight) I'd pick (WBO champion Joseph) Parker, (WBC king Deontay) Wilder and Fury," he added.

"Both (Tyson and cousin Hughie)! I'll have them both in the same night if they want!"