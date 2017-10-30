British promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that he would love the prospect of seeing his fighter in Anthony Joshua defend his titles against former champion Tyson Fury in 2018.

Joshua (20-0 record in boxing) most recently defended his IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam, winning by way of TKO in the 10th round in Cardiff.

"AJ" proceeded to call out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker following the fight as his dream of making history by winning all the belts still remains intact.

However, Hearn added that Fury (25-0 record in boxing) was another potential fight for 2018, going along with what Joshua had previously planned for his goal to become the undisputed best heavyweight in the world.

Touching upon the prospect of a Joshua vs Fury contest, Hearn believes it is a great fight but should only happen after a unification bout with Wilder.

"I think the Wilder fight is potentially one of the biggest in world boxing and I think that fight is realistically going to happen in the summer of 2018," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek, as quoted on BoxingScene.

"But Tyson Fury is a guy who we'd love to see come into the sport. Whether that'll happen or not is another issue. The problem for him is to overcome the governing body and UK Anti-Doping.

"I think he will come back. I think at some point he will wake up one morning and think, 'I've got to get myself together here' and go challenge in these big fights."

Fury of course, had to vacate his titles in October 2016 after admitting to using cocaine in order to help cope with depression, resulting in his boxing licence being revoked.

The "Gypsy King" is still waiting to hear back on a final ruling from UK Anti-Doping as he has hinted at a return fight with Joshua. However, Hearn would like for Fury to have "one or two fights" before a showdown with Joshua.

"If he does [return], with one or two fights, then I'd love to see the Anthony Joshua fight and I'd like to see it in 2018."