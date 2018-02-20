Anthony Joshua's "suspect chin" could land him in a spot of bother during his world heavyweight unification bout with Joseph Parker next month, according to Top Rank CEO Bob Arum.

Joshua is the overwhelming favourite to become the first fighter to unify the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis when he faces New Zealander Parker in Cardiff on 31 March, but Arum thinks the South Auckland boxer with a "chin like iron" has it in him to shock the IBF, IBO and WBA champion and the rest of the boxing world at the Principality Stadium.

"Joshua is a great fighter and very ballsy but I don't think he has a good chin," Arum told Stuff, as relayed by Boxing Scene.

"I really think his chin is suspect. Parker may not be the greatest boxer in the world but Parker has a chin like iron. I think Parker will stay in there with Joshua and he could knock Joshua out."

Veteran boxing promoter Arum is certainly not convinced by Joshua's ability to absorb heavy punishment but 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka sees 'AJ' as the favourite to reign supreme in the Welsh capital, the place where he secured a technical knockout victory over the steely Carlos Takam in October.

Yoka did spare a thought for sparring partner Parker's resolute and speedy nature but doubts remain over the WBO champion's punching power, a trait that was called into question after his controversial fight with Hughie Fury in Manchester last year.

"Parker can take a punch, we've never seen him down," Yoka said. "He has some good speed and some good skills. Joshua is strong but we saw him take some punishment against [Wladimir] Klitschko and he had some difficulty against Takam. But Joshua is still the favorite."