Anthony Joshua's eagerly-anticipated IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO world heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko will take place in front of a post-war British record crowd on 29 April after London mayor Sadiq Khan helped to increase Wembley Stadium's available capacity up to 90,000.

80,000 people were already scheduled to attend the bout, a number that would have equalled the new attendance record set at Wembley during the 2014 rematch between British super-middleweight rivals Carl Froch and George Groves. However, according to a recent statement released by promoters Matchroom Boxing, Khan has worked with Network Rail and Transport for London to lay on more overground and underground trains for fans.

Engineering work has also been postponed, while Chiltern Railways have agreed to a later service and capacity will also be increased on both the Jubilee and Metropolitan tube lines. All this will help to ensure that Joshua vs Klitschko matches the all-time British boxing attendance record set by Len Harvey and Jock McAvoy at White City Stadium all the way back in July 1939.

"I can't wait to see the fight of the year here in London and it's fantastic that a post-war record crowd will get to watch it at a world-class venue like Wembley," Khan said. "I'm delighted Transport for London and Network Rail have pulled out all the stops to make this happen so we can move 90,000 people around the capital quickly and safely.

"Like me, they have recognised the importance to the capital of staging this epic showdown of the best two fighters in the heavyweight division and I look forward to our great city staging more great fights in the future."

Matchroom managing director Eddie Hearn added: "I'm delighted that the capacity for Joshua vs Klitschko has been increased to 90,000 making it the biggest live gate of all time at the new Wembley Stadium. I want to thank Wembley, TfL and Brent Council and particularly the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has fought our corner to ensure a capacity crowd will get the opportunity to watch this event live in the capital.

"At the boxing writers' dinner last year, Sadiq urged me to bring the biggest fights possible to the city and I'm delighted to have the biggest fight in British boxing history at Wembley Stadium on April 29."

Fight pass and general sale allocations for the contest had already sold out, but an extra batch of tickets will now go on sale at 10.00 GMT on Wednesday 1 February. They will be priced at £40 for the upper tier and £60/£80 for the lower tier.