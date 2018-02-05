Alexander Povetkin remains hopeful of stepping into the ring with Anthony Joshua in the not-too-distant future after revealing "certain agreements" are already in place over a potential clash.

Povetkin is currently preparing to fight another British boxer in the form of David Price while Joshua is gearing up for a world unification bout against New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker in March, but discussions between the pair's representatives regarding a fight this summer are already underway.

Povetkin is the strong favourite heading into his bout with Price, that is on the undercard of Joshua's clash with Parker at the Principality Stadium, and the former WBA title holder is hoping a victory over the former British heavyweight champion will increase his chances of fighting 'AJ' this year - the 38-year-old is currently the WBA's mandatory challenger to Joshua's title, though all could change in Cardiff on 31 March.

Along with Povetkin, there has been talk over a potential fight between Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but the Russian is confident of getting his chance in the ring with the Watford-born fighter before the American, who has knocked out 38 of his 39 opponents to date.

"The fight with Price is a springboard for a fight with Joshua," Povetkin was quoted as saying by Boxing Scene.

"I think the fight between Joshua and Wilder is still just a rumour. It will be very difficult for them to reach an agreement. As far as I know, there are certain agreements between my promoter and a representative of Joshua. Right now I'm not fighting against Joshua. Therefore, we will talk about his strengths and weaknesses later on."

Before Povetkin can solely focus on a meeting with Joshua he must first ensure that he emerges victorious over Price, who considered retirement after being stopped by Christian Hammer last year. The experienced Russian is expected to do away with the towering Liverpool-born fighter, but he admitted Price's 6ft 8ins frame could cause him one too many problems next month.

"[Price] is a tall contender, it is necessary to properly prepare for the fights with him. Fights with tall opponents is my weak point. It is necessary to work on fighting him at a short distance," Povetkin added.