Barcelona are close to completing their third signing of the summer in the form of Honduras international Anthony Lozano from Olimpia. The 24-year-old has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Segunda Division side Tenerife, where he has scored 20 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions.

The forward began his career with Olimpia before moving to Valencia in 2011. He turned out for their reserve side before returning to the Tegucigalpa-based side two years later. Lozano has spent the last two years testing himself in the second tier of Spanish football and his performances have caught the attention of the Catalan giants.

Talks are at an advantaged stage between Olimpia and Barcelona and the player is waiting for both clubs to agree a fee before completing his move to the Nou Camp. "Barca is the club that has shown the most interest and everything that is being discussed is true," he said, according to Goal.com. "Negotiations are open and it's an option I really like. I already had talks with representatives of Barcelona, although I have to wait for what the clubs decide."

Lozano will likely play for Barcelona B next season should he secure a move to the Catalan giants, but will be considered for a promotion into the senior side managed by Ernesto Valverde if he impresses. Barca have prided themselves in recent decades on promoting from within their academy and Valverde is under pressure to continue that tradition, which had been shunned to the backseat in recent seasons under Luis Enrique.

But any hopes Barcelona have of luring Ousmane Dembele to the club have been thwarted after Borussia Dortmund insisted the France international is not available at any price. Valverde's side and Manchester City have both registered an interest in the 20-year-old, who moved to the Bundesliga last summer.

Dembele enjoyed an encouraging debut season with Dortmund scoring 10 goals in all competitions; performances which earned him his maiden senior international cap. Barcelona are reportedly willing to bid as much as £75m for the starlet, according to The Express, but Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc has dismissed any chance of Dembele leaving for Barcelona or elsewhere.

"No way," he told Die Walt when asked about the chance of a move. "What we've seen [from him] was extraordinary, both in his value for the team and his development. You always get the feeling he can do something special, make the difference. He can decide games by himself, even those games he's not really involved in."