Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will hand reassurances to Anthony Martial over his future at the club following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, according to The Sun.

Sanchez has started his first four matches for United on the left, his preferred role on the pitch and one he thrived in at Arsenal. It is a position Martial has recently just made his own again, having seen off competition from Marcus Rashford in the first-half of the season to become his manager's first choice option on that side of the pitch – contributing 11 goals and nine assists already this term.

In games against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United however – two games United lost – the France international was shifted out to the right to accommodate Sanchez, while he was also dropped from the starting XI for the victory over Huddersfield Town.

According to The Sun, both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have lingering interest in the 22-year-old, with the Gunners failing in their attempts to get him include in the deal that saw Sanchez swap the Emirates for Old Trafford, as reported by RMC Sport in January.

But Mourinho is now keen to reassure the former Monaco starlet he remains firmly part of his plans.

The publication quote an Old Trafford source as saying: "The boss is ready to sit down with Anthony put his mind at rest. His position is under threat and there are worries for him. He is going to wait and see what happens. PSG and Arsenal both want him but Jose still has plenty of faith in his talents and rates him highly. Jose feels he has a huge role to play in this season and the coming ones. He is a big fan of the lad."

Martial struggled to consistently impose himself on the first-team in what Mourinho's first season in charge last term. This campaign however he has already bettered his goal haul from 2016-17, scoring in United's first three league games of 2018.