A self-proclaimed "anti-theist" opposed to any form of religious belief has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his flatmate because of her Christian faith.

The 25-year-old was jailed by a court in Freiburg on Monday (30 January) after murdering his flatmate last August because he hated her Christian beliefs, German press agency DPA reported.

Under German privacy laws the man convicted has been named only as Daniel E.

The 31-year-old victim met her killer when she moved into a student flatshare with him last summer.

She was an active member of her parish community and a committed Christian.

The court heard that 10 days after moving in together Daniel E stormed into her bedroom, and demanded to know if she approved of gay marriage. When she replied that she didn't, he stabbed her.

Wounded, she attempted to flee via a stairwell but he stabbed her repeatedly in the back and she died at the scene.

After the murder, he unsuccessfully tried to commit suicide.

The court heard that he had planned the crime and declared his hatred of all religions in a "manifesto" which was found on his computer alongside violent films and video games.

An expert testified that he idolised fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the film Silence of the Lambs.

Despite another expert testifying that he had a personality disorder, Daniel E was found criminally responsible for the murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 15 years.