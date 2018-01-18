Thousands of people are expected to take part in an anti-Donald Trump protest set to take place next month - even though he will not be in the country as planned.

The Doncaster Free Press confirmed on Thursday (18 January) that the city of Sheffield would be the epicentre of a major protest to denounce the US president.

Sheffield's Stand Up to Racism group had announced the protest initially to coincide with Trump's visit to the UK.

The president had been billed to open the new US embassy in London but he cancelled the trip citing anger at its allegedly out-of-the-way location in south London.

The old embassy in Grosvenor Square, on the outskirts of Soho in central London, was deemed a major security headache, leading to a rebuild in a more secure location, just a few miles away in the Vauxhall area.

Trump tweeted: "Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

Thousands of people are expected at the Sheffield event which is due to take place at Barker's Pool on 26 February.

On its Facebook page, the group wrote: "Despite this latest development, the Sheffield protest has not been cancelled. Everyone opposed to Trump's policies and attitude is encouraged to attend the protest."