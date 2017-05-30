Antoine Griezmann has reportedly informed Atletico Madrid he wants to leave Diego Simeone's side during the summer. Cadena Cope adds that Manchester United appear to be his most likely destination, but the Spanish radio station says Los Colchoneros are not going to make his exit easy.

Griezmann, 26, has sent mixed messages about his future in recent weeks.

The former Real Sociedad forward had suggested during the season he wanted to continue with Simeone's side for at least one more campaign, in order to accompany his teammates in their move from the Vicente Calderon to the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

However, last week the France international shocked Atletico fans by stating his chances of moving to Manchester United ahead of the 2017-18 campaign were "six out of ten".

Reports in England have claimed for months that Jose Mourinho has identified him as a marquee signing ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo and Simeone's assistant Juan Vizcaino have tried to play down Colchoneros fan concerns in recent days by repeating that Griezmann is going nowhere.

However, Copenow claims the player has decided to take a decisive step towards completing his exit by informing Atletico about his intentions to leave.

ATLÃ‰TICO DE MADRID | @RuizAntonito: "Griezmann le ha transmitido a la zona noble del club que quiere salir". — Deportes Cope (@deportescope) 30 de mayo de 2017

Cope reporter Antonio Ruiz, one of the most reliable Spanish journalists on Atletico Madrid issues, said: "Antoine Griezmann has asked Atletico de Madrid to leave, probably to Manchester United. But it is one thing the player wants to leave and another that Atletico are willing to let him leave. If it's not by meeting his release clause or something a little bit less than the clause is not possible,"

"The news is that Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid. Griezmann had already suggested it by saying that he wants to win titles but the news is that he has already informed the club about his intentions."

Atletico would be unable to prevent his departure if United agree to trigger the €100m (£87m, $11.9m) release clause. Los Colchoneros saw other major stars like Diego Costa, Radamel Falcao and Sergio Aguero leave the club in similar circumstances in recent years.

This time the situation is especially concerning for the Atletico fans as they are currently unable to sign a replacement due to a Fifa transfer ban. However, Los Colchoneros have appealed the embargo and are expected to receive a response in the coming days.