Tottenham Hotspur have handed a new contract to defender Anton Walkes, extending his stay at the club until 2019.

Lewisham-born Walkes has been on Tottenham's books since joining as a youngster in 2013 and has made one appearance to date for the north London club, back in September 2016. In January, he left White Hart Lane to join MLS side Atlanta United until the end of the local season, where he has developed into a first-team regular.

Although a centre-half by trade, the 6ft 2' defender has been deployed as a right-back since the summer, starting 13 matches and contributing two goals.

While Walkes would appear to still be some way off forcing himself into the first-team picture in north London, the club have announced a new deal for the player.

News of a new deal for Walkes might not be the contract revelation Tottenham fans have been waiting for, however. While the club have tied up the future of one of their promising youngsters, they are still to resolve that of Toby Alderweireld. The Belgium international has been integral to Tottenham's rise since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015m but despite confirming deals for a string of other first-team stars, Spurs are yet to agree one with the centre-half. Alderweireld's current deal expires in 2019.

Tottenham are understood to have an option to extend the Belgian's deal by a year that would also include a clause allowing Alderweireld to leave for a fee for just £25m in 2019. Spurs are understandably keen to agree fresh terms.

Premier League champions Chelsea and Manchester City closely monitoring the situation, with Alderweireld's agent recently claiming "seven or eight" sides in Europe were interested in his client, and that Tottenham must offer him improved terms if they wish to keep the player.