Antonio Conte hopes to have N'Golo Kante ready for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday (5 November) after the France international's omission from their Champions League defeat to Roma.

Kante has missed Chelsea's last five games after returning from the October international break with a hamstring injury but was back in training ahead of his side's visit to the Stadio Olimpico.

Conte was optimistic the France international would be ready for Tuesday's (31 October) clash in the Italian capital but Kante did not even make the bench as Chelsea were hammered 3-0 by the Giallorossi.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of kick-off, Conte explained Kante felt he wasn't 100% ready to return to action in Italy, with the manager agreeing that playing him was not a risk worth taking ahead of the visit of Jose Mourinho's side this weekend.

"Kante is obviously the type of player who is very difficult to leave out," Conte said. "He just felt he was not 100% and after a big injury I think it is not right to push the player because the player must feel the right feeling and then to play, also because if he risks another injury, it is a disaster for us."

Chelsea missed the chance to seal qualification for the last 16 stage of the Champions League with a dismal performance in Rome. The Premier League champions fell behind after just 39 seconds after Stephan El Shaarawy lashed home a superb half-volley, before capitalising on a mistake from former teammate Antonio Rudiger to double his tally before half-time.

Chelsea had passed up a host of opportunities in the first-half and visibly wilted in the second. Diego Perotti added his side's third after 63 minutes with a powerful effort from range with Thibaut Courtois reacting superbly to deny the hosts a fourth through Kostas Manolas' point-blank header.