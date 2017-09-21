Chelsea centre-back David Luiz will be available for the Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (27 September) despite suffering a fractured wrist during the weekend draw against Arsenal.

Antonio Conte provided the good news on Wednesday night (20 September) after the Blues secured a comfortable 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest to move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Brazilian centre-back suffered the injury in the first half of the draw against Arsenal but continued playing until being shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

Luiz served the first game of his three-game ban during the win over Forest and will also be unavailable for the coming Premier League fixtures against Stoke City and Manchester City.

However, the ban doesn't apply for European competition and Conte has claimed that Luiz's injury won't prevent him for playing when Chelsea visit Atletico Madrid next week.

"He is an important player for us, I know what happened at the end of the first half [against Arsenal on Sunday] but he will be ready for the game against Atletico Madrid," Conte said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, Conte was delighted with the victory over Forest as team full of academy players helped book a place with Everton in the fourth round of the competition.

"We must be pleased with the performance because we won the game and we have to play the next round which is very positive," Conte said. "Tonight I gave the opportunity to some players and the answer was very good. We had the possibility to give the young players from our academy a chance which is very positive so it's a good night."

Michy Batshuayi grabbed a hat-trick while Kenedy and Charly Musonda, who was making his full debut for the Blues, scored one goal each.

"I think Charly played very well and he is trying to work a lot to improve physically because the Premier League is very strong in terms of the physical aspect. He's a talented player and he has to continue in this way and when there is the opportunity to help us he must do this," Conte said when asked about the Belgian starlet.

"Kenedy played very well and gave a good answer. Some players haven't played a lot and it's important to continue to work. I hope the game improved their confidence and they must continue in this way. We started to work with Kenedy last January after his loan spell at Watford. He's working very well and improving. He has to continue and when there is an opportunity he must take it."

Meanwhile, 17-year-old duo Ethan Ampadu and Dujon Sterling were handed debuts while Jake Clarke-Slater came off the bench for his home debut.

Speaking about the former, Conte said: "Ampadu is another youngster who has the potential to become a good player but he must continue to work with humility and improve. We must be pleased tonight because we saw a lot of our young players in this game."