Antonio Conte says he will be happy with his Chelsea squad should they fail to add any more players before next week's transfer deadline day despite his previous calls for more signings.

Chelsea have made four additions this summer in striker Alvaro Morata, goalkeeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko but Conte has still expressed his concerns over a lack of depth in his squad.

Speaking ahead of his side's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, he warned Chelsea could encounter the same problems felt during the 2015-16 campaign; where the club's bid to defend their Premier League title crumbled in a matter of months after an underwhelming summer window.

In a clear warning to club owner Roman Abramovich, he added: "It's very important to try to improve our squad, we have a small squad," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Community Shield match against FA Cup holders Arsenal at Wembley.

"I think only one player is not enough to improve our team. We need more players, not at a top level like Neymar, more players to improve our quality."

Since then, Chelsea have been linked with a host of potential targets with midfield a particular area of concern following Nemanja Matic's move to Manchester United. Arsenal's Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater are both reportedly on Conte's radar while Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and Inter winger Antonio Candreva are other possibilities.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Everton on Sunday, Conte confirmed the club are still hopeful of making further additions but appeared to soften his own stance somewhat, claiming he will be satisfied should the club fail in their late recruitment drive.

"For me it is very important to continue to improve, to continue to work with my players on the pitch and to continue to improve my team. The club is trying to strengthen our squad, our team, they are working very hard to do this.

"But you have to continue to work. If we continue to stay with these players then I'm very happy, I am very happy."