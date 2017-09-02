Antonio Conte has made a shock u-turn and added Diego Costa in Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad for the upcoming campaign despite making it clear that the Brazil-born Spain international is not in his plans.

The Italian coach conveyed his message to the striker via text during the summer break and later revealed that he had informed Costa of his decision in January this year.

The Blues forward is currently on a self-imposed exile in his hometown in Brazil after making it clear that he is not returning to Chelsea after falling out with the manager. The club have ordered him to return to training and make himself available, but he is ready to take the fine rather than return.

The 28-year-old, who played a key role in Chelsea's title- winning campaign last season, was desperate to secure a summer move away from Stamford Bridge and was linked with a return to former club Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone remains keen to take the striker back to Spain and was in negotiations with the Blues until the final hours of the La Liga transfer window which shut at midnight on 1 September. However, a deal was not struck by the two clubs leaving Costa a Chelsea player for at least another six months.

The reigning Premier League champions resurrected their league campaign with back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton after their shock opening day loss to Burnley. Alvaro Morata has hit the ground running with two goals and as many assists in three league games and the manager has Michy Batshuayi as backup for the Spaniard.

It remains to be seen if Costa will return to Stamford Bridge and make himself available for selection, but he has been named in the Premier League squad for this season. Every club have to submit a 25-man squad of which only 17 can be non-home grown players. Clubs can also submit a list of Under-21 players, but have no limit on the numbers.

Chelsea

25 Squad players (*=Home grown)

Alonso Mendoza, Marcos

Azpilicueta Tanco, Cesar

Bakayoko, Tiemoue

Batshuayi-Atunga, Michy

Borges Da Silva, Willian

Caballero Lazcano, Wilfredo Daniel

Cahill, Gary James*

Courtois, Thibaut

Da Silva Costa, Diego

Dos Reis Carvalho, Eduardo

Drinkwater, Daniel Noel*

Fabregas Soler, Francesc*

Hazard, Eden

Kante, Ngolo

Luiz Moreira Marinho, David

Morata Martin, Alvaro Borja

Moses, Victor*

Remy, Loic

Rodriguez Ledesma, Pedro Eliezer

Rudiger, Antonio

Zappacosta, Davide