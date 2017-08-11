Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists the Blues hierarchy are doing their best in the transfer market this summer and has praised the "incredible commitment" from the players currently at his disposal ahead of their Premier League opener against Burnley.

Conte has stressed the need for the Premier League champions to add to their ranks on a number of occasions this summer but his side are still looking for major reinforcements on the eve of the new league campaign.

Despite spending close to £150m this season there are still considerable gaps in Chelsea's squad at present, but Conte is sure the club's board are doing everything they can to try and strengthen his squad, with his focus solely on his side's clash with the Clarets.

"It's simple, I think I'm the coach of the team, my aim is to try to improve my players and team," Conte said in his press conference. "What happens in the transfer market... I think the club is trying to do their best.

"My only task is to be focused [on matters] on the pitch. I think this must be my focus in this period.

When pressed about transfers and the positions in need of cover at Chelsea, Conte said: "I have already answered this question, I don't like to speak about this and send messages to the press. I think the club knows every well what my opinion is and the club is trying to do their best."

Conte may be longing for fresh blood to arrive as soon as possible, but he did spare a thought for his current Chelsea contingent praising the work ethic demonstrated by his players during training sessions.

"Honestly I'm pleased because we are working well with the team," Conte said. "The commitment is incredible, I think better than last season. I'm very happy because the players are working well and hard and are trying to improve."

Striker Diego Costa was certainly not one of those players, and Conte admits he does not know when - or if - the fiery Spaniard will return to the club. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are both interested in signing Costa, who is valued at around £40m by Chelsea, but Conte had "no news" regarding a potential transfer.

Costa will definitely miss Chelsea's clash with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (12 August), while Conte confirmed his compatriot Pedro will also sit out of the encounter with Sean Dyche's men after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Victor Moses is suspended for Saturday's clash after being sent off in Chelsea's last competitive fixture - the FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal - but Conte hinted he may hand a full debut to new signing Rudiger, who was deployed at centre-half and right-back during his time at Roma.

"Pedro is not available, he is suffering from an injury and has not been able to recover," Conte said. "It's a knock in his ankle.

"There is no Moses as he is suspended, it could be an opportunity to start for Rudiger. I'm impressed by him because he's a good player and he's strong, has good personalty and has good technique."