Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says the club are in talks "every day" over bringing new players to the club ahead of the new season.

The Premier League champions have spent over £120m strengthening their squad this summer with Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata arriving at Stamford Bridge from Roma, Monaco and Real Madrid respectively. Wide-ranging reports however suggest Conte will be handed another £150m to continue that revamp with just over a month of the transfer window remaining and with the Blues boss keen to ensure he has able cover in every position.

Chelsea saw a bid for Juventus defender Alex Sandro rejected in June while Bayern Munich have confirmed the club have enquired into the availability of Renato Sanches, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Conte has now confirmed the club's business is far from over as far as he is concerned. "With the club, we speak every day about the way to strengthen this team and the squad," he said. "The club knows very well which my idea is and where are the positions to strengthen, and if this is possible, it is okay. If not, we continue this way.

"It is normal for every big team to try and reinforce its squad, to improve in the numerical aspect and to improve the quality. I think this is normal. For sure, in England next season, it will be a great challenge for all the teams."

Reports in Friday have also suggested the Chelsea boss is eager to add some English talent to his squad. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley have both entered the final years of their respective contracts at Arsenal and Everton and according to the Mail, the Blues are considering a move for both players.

Barkley, whose chances of leaving Goodison Park this summer are at "100 percent", according to Everton boss Ronald Koeman, has also been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur while reports on Thursday suggestedManchester United are also now interested in the attacking midfielder.

Everton had placed a £50m price tag on the England international at the end of the 2016-17 season but that was before he decided to reject a new deal. With the club now so unequivocal in their plan to sell the player, that price is expected to drop.

Chelsea meanwhile have also been linked with Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, although the Serie A giants insist there has been no approach for their player yet.