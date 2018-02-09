Live The Chelsea boss again condemned the "negative" performance in last Monday's defeat to Watford but hopes for a reaction against West Brom.

Conte admits he is "worried" over Alvaro Morata's back injury and does not know when the Spaniard will be available again.

Andreas Christensen did not train on Friday but is expected to be in contention on Monday.

51 min 13:45 Pedro and Christensen injury updates "Pedro is okay, he is in contention for West Brom, Christensen, today he didn't train with us. But honestly I hope to count on him for West Brom. he is an important player for us."

52 min 13:44 Having the support from the fans "I have to say thanks to the fans. from the start of my experience at Chelsea, they have tried to stay behind me in every game and I'm very happy and proud for this. They understand I am doing things, maybe more for this club, so I want to say thanks to the fans. They deserve the best."

55 min 13:41 Surprised by Bakayoko's struggles? "He is a young player. Last season he won the title in France with Monaco, to arrive in this league and adapt very quickly is not simple. But my task is to help him but every single player as well."

56 min 13:41 Letting Michy go a bad decision? "The transfer market is finished, we took the decision, now it is not important to say we could do this or couldn't do this. The most important thing is the present, to finish the season as best as possible."

56 min 13:41 How long is Morata out for? "Sometimes we forget we are facing a serious situation. Players like Morata are important and are missing for a long period. I don't know, he has this problem and we struggle to find the solution and fix the problem in his back. One month, one day, the rest of the season, I don't know. And for this reason I am a bit worried. You know the importance of the player."

59 min 13:38 Mistakes in his line-up? "This could be an excuse. When you have this type of game, you have to look at yourself and understand something was wrong for me and my players."

59 min 13:37 What has gone wrong for you and the team? "I think we can talk about two different games, the result against Bournemouth and result against Watford. Against Bournemouth, we created chances to score and I think we weren't so clinical and we paid a lot, we conceded three goals. "Watford was different, the performance was negative from the start. We didn't create chances to score and conceded three in eight minutes. I think the coach has to understand and try to find the best solution to avoid this situation. For sure, I didn't like the Watford performance."

1 hr 13:35 Confident he will be here next season? "Yeah, I am not thinking for only one moment the possibility of leaving this club, but I repeat my commitment is totally for this club. We are trying to do our best, but as we are talking about football, a lot of the time, the manager, the coach depends on the result. In this case, we are having poor results, and for this reason we have to pay great attention."

1 hr 13:33 Cahill comments on players looking at themselves in the mirror... "I think in every situation we have to divide the responsibility, in a positive or negative situation. when you have this period of poor results you have to divide responsibility, me the players, the club."

1 hr 13:31 Why is their title defence over? "I think our table speaks very clear, if you have these points, it means you deserve these points. It is not simple to try and follow them [Man City]."

1 hr 13:30 What do you expect from West Brom? "The most important thing is to look at ourselves. We always think in this way, we must continue that,. We must prepare well and try get three points."

1 hr 13:30 Why were players given time off this week? "It was the only moment int he whole season to give them a rest. I think in the future, it will be important to try have a little space, a little room, to try give a bit of rest because after you play a lot of games, every player it is very difficult, especially if you go though all competitions. "A bit of rest for the players is important."

1 hr 13:28 "Every single player knows we have to improve and to play better than against Watford, also Bournemouth. It was totally negative."

1 hr 13:27 Reaction from Watford defeat "It was a really bad game for us, but it can happen. The most important thing it happens only once."

1 hr 13:26 Any new injuries? "No. No new injuries. As you know, there are two days, we will see what happens but no new injuries."

1 hr 13:05 Andreas Christensen limped off with a hamstring injury after 28 minutes against Bournemouth on the 31 January. Since leaving the pitch that afternoon, Chelsea have conceded seven goals in just over 120 minutes. Coincidence? The Dane has been a revelation at the back for the Blues this season; they desperately need him back for Monday.

1 hr 12:57 Chelsea's ongoing woes have not been helped by the absence of Alvaro Morata, who has missed the last two games with a troublesome back injury. Conte's comments last week were hardly reassuring; he was unable to confirm when the Spain striker would be back, telling reports: "He missing a lot of games which is not a good situation. I hope in the future that the medical department can solve this situation." A further update is expected shortly.

1 hr 12:54 A report in Catalan daily Sport this week claimed Chelsea have already opened talks with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique to replace Conte at the Bridge, should they decide to sack the Italian before the end of the season. The story, which made the front page in Spain, claimed the Spaniard will be given a contract for the rest of the campaign and for a further two years to help build a new long-term project. Esta es nuestra #PortadaSPORT de hoy

ðŸ—žï¸https://t.co/Sp5WHJO6JK — Diario SPORT (@sport) 7 de febrero de 2018 Should the axe come down, Conte will be in for a rather decent payoff, however. Sport claim he Blues will need to pay him around €30m (£26.7m, $37m) in compensation if they decide to part ways with him before the end of the current season.

1 hr 12:50 Even before Tiémoué Bakayoko's red card after just half an hour, Chelsea were already being thoroughly bested by Watford last Monday. Eden Hazard's stunner after 82 minutes offered faint hope for the Blues but they soon wilted as the Hornets immediately swung back, with Darryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra slicing through to add three goals in seven minutes. The Blues are 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City; it is safe to say they are now reigning Premier League champions in name only.