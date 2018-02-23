- Conte to speak to the press at 1:15pm [GMT]
- His side travel to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to move level on points with Manchester United.
- Conte and Jose Mourinho's war of words has subsided in recent weeks but the two are set to come face-to-face for the first time since their spat.
- Injury updates expected on Ross Barkley, David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off half an hour into Chelsea's harrowing 4-1 defeat to Watford earlier this month and hasn't been seen since. Antonio Conte confirmed last week the French midfielder had picked up a knock, one that ruled him out of Tuesday's draw with Barcelona.
An update on the former Monaco midfielder is expected shortly.
So how did Conte vs Mourinho kick off exactly? The tension between the two has been simmering ever since both returned to the Premier League in 2016 but in January this year, things escalated a tad.
Mourinho suggests Conte is "a clown"
When defending his own rather sombre behaviour on the touchline, Mourinho said: "Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means that I lost my passion," he said.
"I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, I don't think you have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion."
Conte's response? The Chelsea boss suggested Mourinho might be suffering from "demenza senile", translating into senile dementia.
January 2018: Mourinho takes aim at Conte match fixing allegations
"What never happened to me - and will never happen - is to be suspended for match-fixing. That never happened to me and will never happen."
Conte's reponse? I think when there are these types of comments, comments where you try to offend the person and don't know the truth, then you are a little man," he said.
"In the past he was a little man in many circumstances, he's a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future. I consider him a little man and I consider him a man with a very low profile."
There's nothing like a row between managers to provide an extra layer of intrigue to a huge Premier League fixture. Despite the best efforts of one Italian journalist last week to spark it back into life, the feud between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte has subsided significantly in recent weeks but with their two sides meeting this weekend, there's every chance of it all kicking off once again.
Conte will likely be probed on that war of words with the former Chelsea boss; whether he douses it in petrol once again remains to be seen. We will hear from the Chelsea boss very shortly.