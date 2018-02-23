Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off half an hour into Chelsea's harrowing 4-1 defeat to Watford earlier this month and hasn't been seen since. Antonio Conte confirmed last week the French midfielder had picked up a knock, one that ruled him out of Tuesday's draw with Barcelona.

So how did Conte vs Mourinho kick off exactly? The tension between the two has been simmering ever since both returned to the Premier League in 2016 but in January this year, things escalated a tad.

Mourinho suggests Conte is "a clown"

When defending his own rather sombre behaviour on the touchline, Mourinho said: "Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means that I lost my passion," he said.

"I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, I don't think you have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion."

Conte's response? The Chelsea boss suggested Mourinho might be suffering from "demenza senile", translating into senile dementia.

January 2018: Mourinho takes aim at Conte match fixing allegations

"What never happened to me - and will never happen - is to be suspended for match-fixing. That never happened to me and will never happen."

Conte's reponse? I think when there are these types of comments, comments where you try to offend the person and don't know the truth, then you are a little man," he said.

"In the past he was a little man in many circumstances, he's a little man in the present and for sure he will be a little man in the future. I consider him a little man and I consider him a man with a very low profile."